'No problem' for Griezmann at Barca

MADRID • When Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann last summer for €120 million (S$181 million), many wondered where he would fit into their stacked front line.

On Saturday, Barca fielded their "fabulous four" - Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezmann - at Leganes in the La Liga, for the first time this season.

But Griezmann struggled to meld with his heralded teammates. It was only after the Frenchman went off that his replacement, Arturo Vidal, scored the winner in the 2-1 victory.

Teammate Clement Lenglet was quick to defend him, though.

"For me, he's a player that has just arrived - and at a club like Barca, who play a little differently from other clubs," said the defender.

"He helps us a lot with his talent, with his defensive effort, because he is a player who sacrifices a lot for the team. I don't think there is any problem with Antoine Griezmann."

Many expected the Frenchman to reinforce and eventually replace Suarez down the middle but coach Ernesto Valverde has been curiously reluctant to field him in the position closest to the one he thrived in for Atletico last season.

With Messi untouchable on the right, Griezmann has been used most often on the left, taking the place of Dembele. But he has not looked comfortable, and too many matches have passed him by.

"I am learning a different philosophy of playing and a different position," insisted Griezmann last month. "You have to learn, improve, adjust your movements.

"In two months, you cannot have it 100 per cent. I know my teammates want the best out of me. I want that too, I demand the best of myself every day."

GRIEZMANN IN 2019-20

GAMES 16

GOALS 4

ASSISTS 3

Barcelona sit top of La Liga, but dreary performances have not looked worthy of league champions and still less, winners of the Champions League.

They face Borussia Dortmund at the Nou Camp today, on the back of a 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague earlier this month that means qualification from Group E, in which they lead Dortmund (seven) by a point, is far from guaranteed.

Anything other than a win is likely to leave them needing at least a point against Inter Milan (four) at the San Siro in a fortnight's time.

Griezmann, for one, must step up soon.

