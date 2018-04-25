No price hike for World Cup subscription

The 2018 World Cup logo outside the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, ahead of the Russia 2017 Confederation Cup football tournament, on on June 17, 2017.
The 2018 World Cup logo outside the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, ahead of the Russia 2017 Confederation Cup football tournament, on on June 17, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Published
Apr 25, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp have scored a historic three-way partnership to broadcast the 2018 World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15 in Singapore.

This is the first time that the three local companies are offering World Cup subscription packages - priced at $94.16 until May 22 and $112.35 thereafter. The rates are the same as those four years ago, the first time there is no price hike for World Cup subscription in Singapore.

In addition, football fans will be able to enjoy nine key matches on free-to-air television, five more than in previous years.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS, SPORT

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 25, 2018, with the headline 'No price hike for World Cup subscription'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Western sanctuary
Related news and commentaries on Asean