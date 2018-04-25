Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp have scored a historic three-way partnership to broadcast the 2018 World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15 in Singapore.

This is the first time that the three local companies are offering World Cup subscription packages - priced at $94.16 until May 22 and $112.35 thereafter. The rates are the same as those four years ago, the first time there is no price hike for World Cup subscription in Singapore.

In addition, football fans will be able to enjoy nine key matches on free-to-air television, five more than in previous years.