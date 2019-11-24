No pressure with Poch on the market, says Ole

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he feels no extra pressure, with highly rated Mauricio Pochettino on the market following his shock exit from Tottenham.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have been long-term admirers of the Argentinian, who was sacked on Tuesday following a disappointing start to the season.

Solskjaer's predecessor Jose Mourinho was then swiftly appointed by the north London club.

The United boss welcomed Mourinho's return to the Premier League and said he was unruffled by Pochettino's availability.

"Sorry to disappoint you but it's not going to be about Jose or Mauricio," he said at his press conference on Friday.

"I can start with it's good to have Jose back definitely - especially for you guys, because you can talk and write about everything else.

"For Mauricio, it's sad when one of your colleagues loses his job before Christmas. It's never nice to see, so I just wish him all the best."

Asked if United links to Pochettino brings pressure, the Norwegian added: "No, it doesn't bother me at all. I've got the best job in the world. So, it doesn't really matter, whatever happens around it.

"I've got to focus on my job, do it as well as we can. That doesn't change even if some other clubs change their managers."

United striker Marcus Rashford, who extended his contract with the club in the close season, gave his backing to the 46-year-old.

"Ole has the club's interests at heart so there's not a better person for the job in my opinion," he said.

Solskjaer takes his side to Sheffield United today.

They have won five of their last six matches in all competitions and Solskjaer believes they can still bridge the gap to Manchester City, who were fourth before yesterday's clash against Chelsea.

"It's a long gap but we've got City next month, so we've got a chance to get points back," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS

