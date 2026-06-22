No pressure to pass to Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo: Francisco Conceicao

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Francisco Conceicao of Portugal reacting during the 1-1 World Cup draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 17, 2026.

– Portugal forward Francisco Conceicao insisted on June 21 his teammates felt no pressure to pass to Cristiano Ronaldo following scrutiny of the veteran superstar’s role in their lacklustre World Cup opener.

Critics have questioned whether the 41-year-old Ronaldo’s lack of mobility is having a negative effect on Portugal’s chances in the wake of a pedestrian 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But Conceicao said there was no was question of players feeling obliged to pass to Ronaldo if other teammates were in better attacking positions.

“We don’t feel the need to pass him the ball,” the 23-year-old said. “I pass it to whoever I think is in the best position and unmarked.”

He said Ronaldo is seen as “just another member of the squad” which needed “every individual for the collective to function”.

“Cristiano is an example because of his career and the hunger he still possesses at 41 years of age... An example of leadership and the goals he scores,” the Juventus player said during a press conference.

“There is no one like him when it comes to scoring goals... He is here to help, just like any other player.”

Portugal play Uzbekistan in their second Group K match in Houston on June 23, desperately looking for three points to get their campaign up and running.

“No one takes it harder than we do. We felt first-hand that we didn’t do our job in the best possible way,” Conceicao said.

“If things don’t go well, there will be more pressure and more criticism. We want to show our quality and win the next match.”

Portugal had plenty of the ball in their World Cup opener but little bite. According to Opta, Portugal completed 783 passes against the Africans, fewer only than Spain’s 800, and topped the possession chart with 75 per cent.

Yet all that control produced seven shots and only one on target – Joao Neves’ sixth-minute header.

For a team carrying high expectations around Ronaldo and an array of attacking options, the struggle came not in circulation of the ball but in the final third, where creativity, decision-making and finishing deserted them.

Their shot count was among the lowest of the opening round, with only five of the 48 teams managing fewer, while Spain, despite being held 0-0 by Cape Verde, attempted 27 shots.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez will hope for a more ruthless display against an Uzbekistan side beaten 3-1 by Colombia in their first World Cup match, a debut marked by nerves and caution.

Uzbekistan coach Fabio Cannavaro said the occasion weighed heavily on his players.

“I told them they were too nervous. That’s why, in the end, they focused so much on defending,” he said.

The Italian, winner of the 2006 Ballon d’Or, believes the pressure of their World Cup bow has passed and pointed to Uzbekistan’s second-half chances against Colombia as evidence they can trouble Portugal.

“We have plenty of quality to be a top Asian team, but of course we have to grow,” he added.

Also on June 23, Colombia will look to build on a winning start to their campaign when they face DR Congo, with Nestor Lorenzo’s side wary of an opponent who frustrated Portugal in their opener.

The South Americans began Group K with a win, though the scoreline masked a difficult second half in which their opponents exposed vulnerabilities that they will be keen to address.

A win would secure Colombia a place in the round of 32 and could be enough to seal top spot in the group if Portugal fail to beat Uzbekistan.

The pressure will again fall on Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz, who delivered a goal and an assist against Uzbekistan and was named Player of the Match after spearheading Colombia’s attack.

Lorenzo will also hope for a greater influence from captain James Rodriguez, who played a quieter role in the opening victory as Colombia often relied on Diaz’s pace and direct running to break down their opponents.

DR Congo arrive with confidence after coach Sebastien Desabre’s side impressed with their defensive discipline and ability to launch quick counter-attacks against one of the tournament favourites in their opener. AFP, REUTERS