No pats on backs for City after rout: Pep

LONDON • Pep Guardiola's relentless pursuit of excellence means the bar always has to be set higher at Manchester City than at other clubs.

Part of the reason why he is so hard on his players also has to do with the fact City have won most of their honours over the past decade unlike Liverpool, whose "trophy room is much bigger than ours".

Despite rounding off an "incredible week" by smashing Chelsea 6-0 on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League on goal difference, the City boss revealed there were no pats on the backs in the dressing room, with the most competitive title race in recent years.

He told reporters: "We don't love each other too much, the players and the staff. We don't let them breathe, but it's the only way.

"Nobody can say anything bad about us because these guys work a lot. The more you win games, the more you have to work.

"We have to maintain the level. We are competing with Tottenham and Liverpool. They've made the best starts in their history... so for us to still be there means a lot.



Above: Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrating the third goal, his second, against Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday. He later scored a third goal to equal Alan Shearer's league record of 11 hat-tricks as he became the club's all-time top scorer in the top flight with 160 goals in 229 appearances. PHOTO: REUTERS



"To score six against Chelsea and the way we played, we had so much attention. We did it, it's an incredible compliment to the players, they are outstanding."

Guardiola also defended Maurizio Sarri, his Chelsea counterpart and close personal friend, after the Blues suffered their biggest defeat in 28 years, fuelling the sack rumours.

'SUFFOCATE' FOR SUCCESS We don't love each other too much, the players and the staff. We don't let them breathe, but it's the only way. PEP GUARDIOLA, Manchester City manager, on the relentless pursuit of excellence required to keep fellow title contenders Liverpool and Tottenham at bay.

Urging patience and drawing parallels with his debut season at City, he added: "People don't understand how difficult the first year can be. My first season here was difficult. People think if you buy players, you can immediately come in and win, but you need time."

Chelsea were blown away by a double from Raheem Sterling and a Ilkay Gundogan strike, while Sergio Aguero equalled Alan Shearer's league record of 11 hat-tricks as he became the club's all-time top scorer in the top flight with 160 goals in 229 appearances.

But, as far as Guardiola is concerned, City can still reach another level or two. Having led Barcelona to three successive LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies, the Spaniard issued a challenge to his side - to emulate the greatest team of the 2008-12 era.

He added: "We have won three titles since we are together, (but) in Barca, we won much more.

"That team won the Champions League, World Club Cups, six trophies in the first season.

"(But) the desire to want to do the best is incredible and similar. For us to get 100 points (in the league last season), break all records, (I must) continue to push them and push them."



Above: Raheem Sterling scoring his second of the night and City's sixth goal as the Blues suffered their biggest defeat in 28 years. PHOTO: REUTERS



And if City are to pull off an unprecedented quadruple this season - they remain the only English team capable of achieving the feat - Aguero will be key to their chances.

Having hailed his big-game mentality in the lead-up to the game, Guardiola later praised Aguero's "consistency", telling the BBC: "I have said many times, Sergio scores every single season a lot of goals.

"I admire these kind of players. Young players come, but some stay for a long time, that is fantastic."

Sterling agreed with his manager, claiming Aguero should be "cherished".

He told Sky Sports: "It was a terrific performance from the team - the manager set us up and got us ready for the game. Sergio is a player we depend on."

Asked how he felt about matching Shearer's mark, the Argentina striker, who prefers to do his talking on the pitch with unnerving accuracy, stayed true to fashion, insisting he had "to continue the same way".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN