No opponent can be more hungry than Man United, says Erik ten Hag

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged his players to be more “hungry” as he prepares for his side’s Premier League trip to a wounded Tottenham Hotspur side on Thursday.

The Red Devils head into the match following a penalty shoot-out win in the FA Cup semi-finals last Sunday against Brighton and Hove Albion, with Manchester City standing in their way of winning a second domestic Cup after their League Cup triumph in February.

For now, though, ten Hag’s focus is on the Premier League, where they are on a three-match winning streak with five goals scored and none conceded.

Those results meant that fourth-placed United have a six-point lead over Spurs (53) in sixth and with two games in hand. Aston Villa are fifth on 54 points but have played three matches more than United.

“An opponent can never be more hungry than us. That is how we have to prepare the game and make sure we go front foot, be dominant and dictate the game,” said ten Hag on Tuesday.

“The game is very significant. You see the table. It’s quite clear but our approach will not change. We want to win every game, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. They (the players) are resilient. You can have a bad setback but (you need to) show your character in the game to bounce back.

“I am the Man United manager, I have to make sure our players are ready tomorrow against a good opponent.”

United’s chances of finishing in the top four to be in the Champions League next season are looking good. While they have an advantage over the teams below them, they are also level on 59 points with third-placed Newcastle United, who have played a game more.

On Thursday, ten Hag’s men will have a chance to win four Premier League games in a row without conceding – not since former manager Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2012-13 have they managed to do so. However, their away form is not as positive, as they have won only two of their last six games on the road.

United have already beaten Spurs this season, a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in October which extended their winning run against the London side to four games.

Ten Hag was not able to give an update on influential midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who picked up a knock against Brighton and had been photographed with a protective boot.

“We don’t know yet, it is a question mark. It (the injury) has to settle down. We have to see what is possible,” he said.