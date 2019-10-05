No ole for ole in united slump

THE HAGUE • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has accepted that his side are no longer the force they were during the trophy-laden years under former manager Alex Ferguson, but has backed the new generation of players to build a brighter future.

United's away supporters whipped up a lively atmosphere with songs hailing the iconic players of the past as Solskjaer's side were held to an uninspiring 0-0 draw by Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday.

The performance was a far cry from the glory days at Old Trafford, when Ferguson guided United to 13 Premier League titles during his 26-year reign.

"We're not in the '90s now," Solskjaer said ahead of tomorrow's Premier League trip to Newcastle United. "It's a different era, a different group that we're building.

"We know there are going to be ups and downs. But I'm ready to see these boys blossom.

"I don't know what the opponents think of us. I just know sometimes when you walk off games, we're not doing bad here. Sometimes there's a gap. I've felt that a couple of times, but not very often."

Despite his optimism, United have made their worst start to a league season in 30 years and the result in the Netherlands extended their winless run on the road to 10 games across all competitions.

The Norwegian was furious that his team were not awarded a penalty when Marcus Rashford was clipped by a sliding Stijn Wuytens in the 80th minute.

D4 L6

Run of 10 away matches Manchester United have failed to win across all competitions.

"It should have been a win, I'm fed up complaining about penalties we should have had," Solskjaer said, ignoring that Alkmaar also had a couple of penalty appeals turned down in a competition where there is no VAR (video assistant referee).

"The linesman had a good view of the tackle on Marcus and he wasn't interested. A better decision and we would all be smiling now, but it's no good going on about it."

He is still looking for his first away win as United permanent boss and Newcastle tomorrow would seem an inviting chance.

But he is going to have to alter his team and his tactics from this limp showing, to have any hope of beating even such demoralised opponents as Steve Bruce's side.

This was just as presentable a chance to turn a corner, yet a United side sorely lacking in ambition and creativity were unable to take it, merely adapting to Alkmaar's level and in the end being quite fortunate to escape with a draw.

More damning was their failure to register a single shot on target.

Alkmaar played the more effective counter-attacking game on an artificial pitch they were used to, at least proving capable of moving the ball swiftly upfield and entering the box with purpose several times.

United by comparison retained possession easily enough but failed to find any real penetration.

Solskjaer, though, insisted that he was very happy with his team's "good performance against a good opponent on a very bad surface".

United are level on four points at the top of Group L with Serbia's Partizan Belgrade, who won 2-1 at Kazakh side Astana.

In Group F, Arsenal dismantled Belgium's Standard Liege 4-0 to clinch their second straight win.

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS