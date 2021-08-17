No Kane, no problem Son

LONDON • Son Heung-min proved there can be life at Tottenham even if they do lose Harry Kane by the end of the transfer window as his goal earned the hosts a surprise 1-0 win over champions Manchester City in an absorbing Premier League opener on Sunday.

All the talk beforehand was whether the England captain, strongly linked with a move to City, would be involved.

The star striker was left out of the squad due to his lack of fitness, having only just returned to training, but it was his usual strike partner Son who gave new manager Nuno Espirito Santo a perfect start to his reign.

Spurs were a constant threat on the counter-attack against a City side boasting new £100 million (S$188 million) signing Jack Grealish - the most expensive player signed by a British club - and it was from one such raid from deep in the 55th minute that Son beat City goalkeeper Ederson with a clinical finish.

The South Korea forward's seventh strike in all competitions against Pep Guardiola's men gave Nuno his third league victory - the joint-most of any coach - over the league favourites.

The visitors enjoyed the lion's share of possession but did not test Hugo Lloris enough and their best chance came early on when Riyad Mahrez sliced wide.

With two weeks before the transfer window closes on Aug 31, there is still time for City to stump up the £150 million fee Spurs are demanding for Kane. But even if the reigning Golden Boot winner does eventually leave - any move would make him the second-most expensive player in history after Neymar - Nuno is already happy with the personnel he has at his disposal.

There were impressive performances all around, especially with academy duo Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp.

Tanganga was a rock at right-back, keeping both Grealish and Raheem Sterling quiet, while Skipp looked assured in midfield on just his fourth Premier League start.

"They did well," Nuno said.

"All the team did very well, but Japhet was huge today. He faced too many one-on-ones against fantastic players and he dealt fantastically with the situation.

"It was good I think. The atmosphere was special off the hard work of the boys. They make any crowd proud when they work so hard.

"I'm sure that with commitment and the talent we have, we will be a good team. We are in the process of that. I am learning every day and I am very proud of them today."

Spurs had a disappointing campaign last season, finishing seventh to only qualify for the inaugural Europa Conference League this term.

That steep drop in standards, two years after reaching their first Champions League final, reportedly led Kane to consider his future at his boyhood club.

However, Spurs hold all the aces - there are still three years left on his contract - and the home fans gave him a reminder, chanting "are you watching Harry Kane" in the closing stages and at the final whistle.

On the 28-year-old, Nuno said: "Look, Harry Kane is one of the best players in the world, honestly. We are very lucky to have him. He has to get ready and help the team. We still have to go to Portugal then we think about Wolves."

Despite the uncertainty over his future, media reports yesterday said Kane was included in Spurs' 25-man squad for their Europa Conference League play-off tie at Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

According to The Athletic, he is also "eager to feature" at Wolves in the league on Sunday, with Nuno returning to his former club for the first time after leaving in June.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS