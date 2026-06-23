No injury problems for England and Saka no longer in pain, Tuchel says

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FOXBOROUGH, Massachussets, June 22 - England coach Thomas Tuchel said his team had no injury problems ahead of their second World Cup match against Ghana on Tuesday with midfielder Bukayo Saka no longer in pain from an Achilles tendon problem.

"Everyone is available, everyone was in training," Tuchel told reporters on Monday.

"Bukayo is getting better and better. He's more and more free in his movements. He feels no more pain. He was able to do both our training sessions the last two days on the highest level, so he's ready to go without telling you if he will start on the bench."

Saka, who is typically a first-choice starter for England, came on as a substitute in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the opening game of the tournament last week. REUTERS