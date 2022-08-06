No injury-induced transfers: Klopp

LONDON • Unlike most of their "Big Six" rivals, Liverpool have been rather conservative in the transfer market, bringing in only one big-money player in Darwin Nunez as the replacement for Sadio Mane.

The transfer window closes only on Sept 1, so there is still plenty of time for that to change but, as of this moment, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to dip into the market in order to solve "four-week" injury problems.

Ibrahima Konate suffered a knee injury in the friendly against Strasbourg last Sunday, which the German confirmed will see the French defender out "for a while".

He joins a list of sidelined Liverpool players that already include Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and reserve goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

However, none of the absentees are understood to be suffering from long-term injuries and Klopp has never been the type of manager to splash the cash wildly.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Reds boss said: "We have too many injuries, that's true. But in the moment nothing has changed (in terms of new signings). A lot of unlucky situations. Started with Caoimhin and Diogo, pretty much one was injured and one had a re-injury.

"In a few weeks' time, they will be back, but they've missed pre-season and that's not cool. Ibou in a challenge in the game against Strasbourg, what happened there we have to see how long it will take."

Given that Liverpool were just about denied a historic quadruple last season after Manchester City pipped them to the Premier League by a point and Real Madrid beat them 1-0 in the Champions League final, there are concerns whether Klopp's men have sufficiently strengthened enough to fight on all four fronts again.

But Klopp, whose side open their Premier League campaign away to newly promoted Fulham today, remains cautious about bringing in new faces that could potentially disrupt a settled team.

"We cannot solve a problem we have for four weeks with a transfer for a full year," he said. "That makes at the moment no sense to us. The transfer window is still open and we will see but the plans are not to go in that direction."

One positive piece of news for Liverpool on the fitness front is that Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be available to face Fulham, after missing most of pre-season with an abdominal injury suffered while on tour in Asia.

Nunez could also feature against the Cottagers after scoring as a second-half substitute in last weekend's FA Community Shield win over City.

There are big expectations of the Uruguay striker after his move from Benfica, which could reach a club-record £85 million (S$141.6 million) if add-ons are met.

Klopp believes Nunez has settled well into life at Anfield but hinted he will have to earn his way into his first XI.

"Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start? I don't know," he added. "We have different options and that is what we will use, and Darwin needs time to get used to a lot of things.

"He is completely settled... He had a real impact in the first final we could have played, but the work will not stop."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FULHAM V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 7.20pm