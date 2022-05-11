No happy return but still a special moment for Lionesses

VIETNAM SEA GAMES

After nearly two decades, the Lionesses returned to the pitch at the SEA Games yesterday but were handed a tough test by five-time champions Thailand, losing the Group B match 3-0.

The world No. 43 Thais dominated proceedings from the start at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, Vietnam, carving out a number of chances in the opening few minutes.

It took them just seven minutes to open the scoring when forward Kanyanat Chetthabutr headed Silawan Intamee's pass over Singapore goalkeeper Noor Kusumawati Rosman.

They added a second 10 minutes later as Nutwadee Pram-nak slammed the ball into the back of the net from outside the penalty box. Chatchawan Rodthong then made it three for Thailand in the 21st minute from a corner.

Noor Kusumawati pulled off several saves to stop the Thais from extending their lead and the Lionesses turned in an improved performance in the second half as they kept their rivals at bay.

Singapore captain Ernie Sulastri Sontaril said of their first SEA Games match since 2003: "We knew that Thailand were going to be tough but, with our team effort and spirit, we believed we could close them down and keep it to a narrow margin."

The Thais are aiming to wrest the SEA Games crown away from six-time champions Vietnam, who have pipped them to the title in the last two editions.

The last time Thailand, who featured at the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Women's World Cup, won the gold was in 2013.

Hailing yesterday's match as a "special moment", Singapore head coach Stephen Ng said the team will be looking to bounce back with a victory over world No. 83 Laos.

He said: "We want to continue our development to play at the higher level and will work hard for a win against Laos on Friday."

Four foreign athletes to watch

PANIPAK WONGPATTANAKIT THAILAND, TAEKWONDO

The world No. 1 in the 49kg category, Panipak was Thailand's only gold medallist at Tokyo 2020 and is also a two-time world champion. Called "Tennis" by her parents, who gave their children nicknames to kindle an interest in sport, she instead excelled at the Korean martial art. The 24-year-old was hospitalised for Covid-19 early last month but is still expected to deliver gold in Vietnam.

HIDILYN DIAZ PHILIPPINES, WEIGHTLIFTING

The 31-year-old made history by winning the 55kg class in Tokyo, the first Olympic gold for the Philippines. Stranded for nearly 18 months in Malaysia during the pandemic, she had to train in a makeshift rural village gym before travelling to Japan. The staff sergeant in the Philippine Air Force is known to celebrate by tucking into cheesecake and bubble tea.

ERNEST JOHN OBIENA PHILIPPINES, POLE VAULT

Obiena, 26, took up the sport when he was eight and is one of the region's top stars in athletics, ranked the sixth-best men's pole vaulter in the world. He set an Asian record when he cleared 5.93m last year and is also the SEA Games defending champion. He will be the Philippines' flag-bearer in tomorrow's opening ceremony.

NUR DHABITAH SABRI MALAYSIA, DIVING

The 22-year-old has already won one gold at these Games - in the 1m springboard on Sunday. She has claimed gold at every Games since the 2013 Naypyitaw edition. Standing at 1.53m, she made her Olympic debut in 2016 and finished fifth with Cheong Jun Hoong in the synchronised 3m springboard. In Tokyo, Dhabitah was fourth in the 3m springboard.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

