No happy return but still a special moment for Lionesses

After nearly two decades, the Lionesses returned to the pitch at the SEA Games yesterday but were handed a tough test by five-time champions Thailand, losing the Group B match 3-0.

The world No. 43 Thais dominated proceedings from the start at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, Vietnam, carving out a number of chances in the opening few minutes.

It took them just seven minutes to open the scoring when forward Kanyanat Chetthabutr headed Silawan Intamee's pass over Singapore goalkeeper Noor Kusumawati Rosman.

They added a second 10 minutes later as Nutwadee Pram-nak slammed the ball into the back of the net from outside the penalty box. Chatchawan Rodthong then made it three for Thailand in the 21st minute from a corner.

Noor Kusumawati pulled off several saves to stop the Thais from extending their lead and the Lionesses turned in an improved performance in the second half as they kept their rivals at bay.

Singapore captain Ernie Sulastri Sontaril said of their first SEA Games match since 2003: "We knew that Thailand were going to be tough but, with our team effort and spirit, we believed we could close them down and keep it to a narrow margin."

The Thais are aiming to wrest the SEA Games crown away from six-time champions Vietnam, who have pipped them to the title in the last two editions.

The last time Thailand, who featured at the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Women's World Cup, won the gold was in 2013.

Hailing yesterday's match as a "special moment", Singapore head coach Stephen Ng said the team will be looking to bounce back with a victory over world No. 83 Laos.

He said: "We want to continue our development to play at the higher level and will work hard for a win against Laos on Friday."