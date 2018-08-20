No goals for Ronaldo but Allegri still delighted

VERONA (Italy) • Cristiano Ronaldo may have missed a hatful of chances to score on his Serie A debut as Juventus got their title defence off to a winning start with a last-gasp 3-2 victory against Chievo on Saturday, but his coach was still delighted with the Portugal star's all-round contribution.

The 33-year-old, who joined from Real Madrid last month in a deal worth €100 million (S$157 million), played the full 90 minutes at Chievo and celebrated with his new team-mates after the bruising encounter.

The match had been preceded by a minute's silence for the victims of the Genoa bridge disaster with players wearing black armbands.

"Cristiano held up well on his debut; it's a pity he didn't score, but he worked well with the team after only seven days together," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"I was struck by how at ease he was in the team. He was very happy with the win; he had a good match."

There was much drama in the dying minutes with Juve substitute Federico Bernardeschi scoring the winner in added time after striker Mario Mandzukic had a goal disallowed, while Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino required medical assistance after being floored.

Midfielder Sami Khedira opened the scoring after just three minutes at the Bentegodi Stadium for the seven-time defending champions.

Ronaldo came closest to his first goal in the 18th minute but shot wide from a Juan Cuadrado cross.

The Flying Donkeys, however, proved to be obstinate opponents and Mariusz Stepinski headed in a 37th-minute equaliser following poor defending from the visitors.

New Juve signing Joao Cancelo had a debut to forget after his penalty-box foul on Emanuele Giaccherini, with the Chievo midfielder duly converting on 56 minutes.

But Mattia Bani's 75th-minute own goal set up a grandstand finish as Juve secured all three points at the death.

