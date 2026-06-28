No goals but Portugal and Colombia play out World Cup thriller in Miami heat

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MIAMI, June 27 - As Portugal and Colombia squared up for their final World Cup group game, top spot in Group K was on the line and the intensity on display from both teams matched the stakes in an entertaining but ultimately goalless draw.

Both sides approached the match with a competitive edge that produced an open, transitional game at times resembling basketball in its relentless back-and-forth rhythm.

The atmosphere in a full house at Miami Stadium tilted heavily in Colombia's favour, their supporters vastly outnumbering the Portuguese contingent as they imposed themselves, greeting every spell of Portuguese possession with a chorus of whistles that turned the stadium into a temporary home venue, as Portugal boss Roberto Martinez had predicted.

On the pitch, what stood out for Colombia was the collective understanding between the players, their movement co-ordinated without appearing rehearsed, each player creating space for the next pass.

Portugal's pressing structure was repeatedly bypassed, not through brute force but through Colombia's well-drilled timing, imagination and technical quality.

FLAIR AND CONFIDENCE

Such was the flair and confidence they played with, and there were moments when the team in yellow shirts and blue shorts evoked memories of the great Brazil sides of yesteryear.

But Portugal found greater balance after the hydration break. Bruno Fernandes forced Camilo Vargas into an excellent reflex save from close range, while Joao Felix went close as the match opened up.

The improved spell highlighted Portugal's attacking potential, even if it also exposed their vulnerabilities whenever they lost possession.

Colombia, meanwhile, lacked precision in front of goal rather than opportunities. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who was named man of the match, responded whenever required while Ruben Neves's goalline clearance prevented what appeared a certain opener.

The issue for Colombia was not chance creation but conversion and at the centre of nearly everything positive was Jhon Arias.

ARIAS RUNS FREE

His energy and willingness to carry the ball forward disrupted Portugal's reshuffled midfield. Martinez's alterations struggled to contain him and Colombia's attacking fluency frequently flowed through the Palmeiras midfielder.

The withdrawal of Ruben Neves at the interval reflected Portugal's broader difficulties in controlling midfield spaces while the introduction of his namesake Joao Neves was an attempt to restore order.

"We gave Colombia the match they wanted," Martinez rued. "This was a very open match, probably more so than we would have liked."

Portugal, however, remained dangerous in transition. Cristiano Ronaldo and Felix combined for what was their clearest second-half opportunity, only for the move to end with both a missed finish and an offside flag.

Colombia responded immediately when Richard Rios failed to convert, underlining how quickly momentum shifted from one end to the other.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the evening was the refusal of either side to relent in the oppressive heat with qualification already secured.

"Facing an opponent like that, with this style of football, our fans and this heat -- it felt like we were in Barranquilla," Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said.

The intensity of the game never dropped even in added time when Colombian fans erupted after Davinson Sanchez headed home, only for the offside flag to go up when VAR ruled him offside by a toe.

The final whistle was met by another huge roar from the 64,478 spectators, appreciation for the effort of the teams not simply in appreciation of a spectacle but for players who had run their hearts out in stifling conditions. REUTERS