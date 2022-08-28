No goals, but Conte happy with Son

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has backed Son Heung-min to end his goal drought after the South Korea forward failed to score in the first three games of the Premier League season.

Son drew a blank in the matches against Southampton, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers in a rare barren spell for the prolific star, who shared the league's Golden Boot for most goals last season with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after scoring 23 times.

With Brazilian striker Richarlison pushing for a place in the team after his £60 million (S$98.2 million) move from Everton, Son could be under pressure if he fails to get back on the scoresheet.

But Conte is confident the 30-year-old will find the back of the net sooner rather than later.

"You know very well we are talking about a really important player for me, for the club," he said, ahead of today's trip to promoted side Nottingham Forest.

"Sonny in the last three games had the chances to score but there are moments (in football) where you are a bit lucky or unlucky.

"There is no problem with Sonny, with his performances, because the effort and commitment is always very high. I'm happy with his performance and I don't see any problems with him.

"When you are a striker, you like to score. When you score and win, you are happy. But we have to put always the club, the win, before every interest of a single player.

"I'm sure when he goes to score, he'll gain the right confidence."

The Tottenham boss also confirmed that Cristian Romero, Oliver Skipp, Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil are out of today's game owing to injuries.

Spurs, who are still undefeated in the league, have been active in the transfer window this summer having signed the likes of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and Ivan Perisic.

But Forest are the busiest Premier League team in the market with as many as 16 players recruited so far, and Conte is wary of the threat they can pose.

"Forest started season very well. It's nice to have Nottingham Forest in Premier League as we are talking about club with great history," the Italian said of the two-time European champions - who have a win, a draw and a defeat in the English top flight so far.

"I think they did a great transfer market and have a lot of signings who can help them. For sure they want to stay in the Premier League and this is very clear. We're talking about a really good team."

Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards remain sidelined through injury for the hosts, whose manager Steve Cooper is relishing the experience of playing against a big team in the Premier League.

"It's a huge challenge, there's no doubt about that. The coach they have, the players they have, they are a very dangerous opponent in many ways, both with and without the ball," he said.

"But that's why we wanted to go to the Premier League, that's why we want to be a part of it, to play games like that. We are under no illusions that it is going to be a really difficult game, but we are not afraid and we will try."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

FOREST V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 11.20pm