No foul play in Blues' 1-0 loss

LONDON • Frank Lampard has called on his Chelsea players to show their character after they suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by West Ham in the English Premier League on Saturday without conceding a single foul.

It is the first time since statistics company Opta started collating records in 2003 that the Blues have gone through an entire 90 minutes without giving up a free kick.

After their good start to the campaign, they have now lost two consecutive league games - following a 2-1 defeat by Manchester City - and manager Lampard says his squad must now buck up against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

"I don't think it's any time for harsh reactions and judgments across individuals or the team," the 41-year-old said. "But it's time for a look at a bit of character to see how our reaction is for Aston Villa.

"The team that we had out there has the quality to win this game. The fact that we performed below par is the reason that we didn't.

"When these moments come, they are little tests for all of us and we have to pass them. I still believe in the squad."

Before yesterday's games, Chelsea stayed fourth in the table on 26 points, 14 behind leaders Liverpool, who beat Brighton 2-1, and six above fifth-place Tottenham, who defeated Bournemouth 3-2.

Lampard was also critical of his side's lack of creativity with England striker Tammy Abraham sidelined by a hip injury.

In his absence, France striker Olivier Giroud made his first start since Aug 18 but was totally anonymous for long periods and Chelsea lacked a cutting edge as a result.

But Lampard believes the team's lack of depth, due to their transfer ban, would not be an issue as long as they have the right attitude.

He said: "We didn't do enough in the final third. We need to be more inventive. I don't think (the transfer ban) will be the worst thing for us as long as we react in the right way."

A 48th-minute goal from Aaron Cresswell at Stamford Bridge earned West Ham their first win since September and eased the pressure on Manuel Pellegrini.

Just a day after Unai Emery was sacked at Arsenal, following Tottenham's dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino, the West Ham manager looked set to be the next boss in London to face the axe.

After all, the Hammers had been on an eight-match winless streak in all competitions with six defeats.

But Pellegrini insisted that the speculation he was on the verge of being fired was no distraction for him and the team.

"For me the most difficult thing this week was not being worried about the job, it was to convince the players not to change the style even though we weren't having the results we needed," he said.

The 66-year-old gave a dream debut to David Martin and left the 33-year-old goalkeeper crying tears of joy at the final whistle.

With first choice Lukasz Fabianski injured and his deputy Roberto in terrible form, journeyman Martin was handed his first appearance following his close-season free transfer from Millwall.

He was hugged by the entire team at full-time before clambering into the stands to see his father Alvin Martin, a West Ham stalwart who spent over 20 years as a defender with the east Londoners.

Wiping away tears, Martin said: "It still doesn't feel real. I've been struggling to eat for the last two days. My dad didn't say much. I think we were both in tears."

