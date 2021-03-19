No fans allowed for Spanish Cup final

MADRID • The postponed Spanish Copa del Rey final from last year will be played without fans, the Spanish football federation confirmed yesterday.

Reports in Spain had suggested a 20 to 25 per cent capacity could be allowed for the match in Seville next month between Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

The final was postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and then put off to April 3, in the hope supporters could attend the much-anticipated derby.

But the federation has said the final will still take place behind closed doors, with travel restrictions in Spain ensuring local Bilbao and La Real fans would not be able to go.

A statement from the federation said the regional Health Ministry in Andalusia had identified a "moderate risk" if the fixture was opened up to the public.

It added: "The current situation with the virus and the established measures that ensure the restriction of travel, including for both the autonomous community of Andalusia and the province of Seville, mean it would not be feasible for fans not living in the province to attend the game."

The federation is still to confirm whether this year's final between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona will also go ahead without fans. That game is scheduled to take place on April 17, two weeks after the 2020 final, also at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Suggestions that supporters could be allowed to attend the finals were rejected on Wednesday by Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias, who called it "not appropriate".

Yet La Liga president Javier Tebas said he hoped some fans could return to league matches in late April.

"It's been a year, we've learnt a lot, and we hope that by the third week of April we can start to have a percentage back in the stadiums," he said, adding "if circumstances allow".

Separately, French Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs will not release players called up for their national sides if the teams are playing outside the European Union (EU) due to the strict Covid-19 quarantine rules, the French professional league said on Wednesday.

The two-week international break begins after the weekend's domestic games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS