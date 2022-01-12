No expectations on transfers: Conte

LONDON • Following last week's 2-0 League Cup semi-final, first-leg loss at Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte admitted there was an evident difference between the quality of his team and the Blues.

Ahead of today's second leg, the Italian remained coy about his transfer plans for this month to bridge that gap but said that he has had meetings with the board.

"It was a good meeting to speak and to tell them my thoughts about the two months I spent in Tottenham," he said. "But the last word is always for the club.

"What I want... I spoke with the club and I had my thoughts about the situation and this is the most important thing. Then the club has to decide the best way to go.

"I don't have expectations. I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, in this moment, the best possible way is to get the best from my players and improve the squad...

"Then the club knows very well our situation and it has to take the best decision."

Spurs nearly suffered a shock defeat by League One side Morecambe in the FA Cup third round at the weekend, before goals from Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane in the last 16 minutes saved their blushes in the 3-1 win.

Home advantage may favour Tottenham today but they will likely have to make do without star South Korean forward Son Heung-min, who suffered muscle pain in his leg during the first-leg loss.

Eric Dier could return following illness and minor injury, and Steven Bergwijn could have an outside chance of being available, but Cristian Romero will miss out.

Chelsea had an easier time in the FA Cup, beating non-league side Chesterfield 5-1.

Still competing for success on four fronts this season, the Blues are now unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions - five of which have been draws, though.

Thomas Tuchel's men have also scored at least two goals in six of their last seven away games, meaning that their away form is not inferior to Tottenham's good run at home. But the Chelsea boss is taking nothing for granted.

"I would say we have no foot in the final. Not half a foot or one foot, why lose energy thinking about this? Spurs are a very good team and (have) a top, top coach so we need to be prepared," said the German.

"Maybe it is better not to think too much. We need to be fully aware of everything and adapt to the situation.

"We always prepare properly, on the front foot and have huge respect for the competition and our opponents. If you respect the game, the talent, it is our obligation to be prepared. I have trust in me, my staff and my team and players."

It remains to be seen if defender Thiago Silva and midfielder N'Golo Kante will recover from Covid-19 in time for today.

Cesar Azpilicueta should shake off cramp to feature, but Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah will all miss the clash.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

