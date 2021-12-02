'No drama' in dropping Ron

LONDON • Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he is "always prepared to learn" under Ralf Rangnick as the club patiently wait to welcome the German to Old Trafford.

The 40-year-old has earned positive results in his two games so far - a 2-0 win over Villarreal and last weekend's 1-1 draw at Chelsea - and will be in charge for the Premier League home clash against Arsenal today.

On Monday, United announced that Rangnick will be their interim manager until the end of the season, but his work permit has not been sorted in time for him to be in the dugout today.

According to BBC Sport, the 63-year-old is still expected be at Old Trafford but will play no part in preparations for the game.

When asked yesterday about his thoughts on learning under Rangnick, Carrick, who is expected to be retained as the former's backroom staff, said: "I think you always have your own ideas, whether it's players, coach, manager or whoever, as an individual, there are certain things you prefer, that come naturally to you.

"But I'm always prepared to learn. I've learnt an awful lot this week, learnt on the job, had to adapt and take on a new challenge and different kind of skill set. For the most part, I've enjoyed it."

The former United midfielder also brushed away criticism of him dropping star man Cristiano Ronaldo against Chelsea, saying that those decisions get "blown up" in the media.

He added: "Decisions are made for lots of different reasons, certain ones get bigger news than others, I didn't see it as a major decision. We all got on really well, it wasn't a drama at all."

Harry Maguire is back from suspension while Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane make up a trio of injury absentees for the hosts, who are still sweating over the fitness of Luke Shaw.

Last week's solitary point at Stamford Bridge, while putting a dent in Chelsea's title charge, has not helped United as they remain on 18 points, five behind Arsenal.

Old Trafford has also not been a comfortable home for the Red Devils of late, after they took just one point from their last four league games at the Theatre of Dreams, scoring only once.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six league encounters with United and have not conceded a goal to today's opponents since September 2019.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is expecting an attacking United team today, compared to the defensive approach Carrick's side took against Chelsea.

"You're playing Chelsea away, sometimes you want to do something against Chelsea and you cannot do it because of their quality," he said. "I expect a very lively atmosphere (today) and a team that wants to come out."

He is hopeful that Bukayo Saka is fit for the match, though long-term absentees Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka remain out.

