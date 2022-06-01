No doubt: Messi tips Benzema for Ballon d'Or

LONDON • Since 2008, only Luka Modric has broken the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when it comes to the annual Ballon d'Or award.

That happened in 2018 when he led unfancied Croatia to the World Cup final. But this year, Karim Benzema will not have to fire France to international glory to win the prestigious individual accolade.

According to seven-time laureate Messi, the Real Madrid striker is the most deserving winner of this year's Ballon d'Or, set to be given out in October. The 34-year-old was crucial in helping his club win both the La Liga and Champions League, which culminated in last Saturday's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final in Paris.

Although he did not score in the final, Benzema's back-to-back hat-tricks in the knockout stage, starting with a 17-minute treble against the Messi-led Paris Saint-Germain to overhaul a 2-0 aggregate deficit, and against Chelsea in the quarter-finals, were crucial to generating the momentum that swept Real to the title. He also scored three goals in the semi-finals against Manchester City. For his exploits, he was yesterday named the Champions League Player of the Season.

"There's no doubt, it's very clear that Benzema has had a spectacular year and has ended it by winning the Champions League. He was crucial from the last 16 onwards in every match and there's no doubt Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d'Or," Messi told Argentinian channel TyC Sports.

Messi was speaking before today's match against Italy at Wembley between the two continental champions. The match between the Copa America holders and the European champions is known as the Finalissima.

But while Argentina stormed to qualification for the Qatar World Cup, Italy astonishingly missed out for the second successive time after losing to North Macedonia in a play-off.

"What happened with Italy is crazy, having won the Euros and not being at the World Cup," Messi said. "If Italy had been at the World Cup, they would have been one of the favourites... No one would have wanted to play them."

Today's game will be veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini's final one for the Azzurri before the 37-year-old's international retirement.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called the friendly a chance to thank him for his 18-year service.

