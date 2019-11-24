No dele-dally, Jose's off to show-stopper

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

West Ham 2

Tottenham 3

LONDON • Jose Mourinho celebrated with a knee-slide yesterday during his new team's 3-2 Premier League win at West Ham, and it was the moment when his Tottenham tenure felt up and running.

Their new manager had joked about wanting to see the real Dele Alli, not the midfielder's brother and, when he did, the emotion came pouring out.

What a piece of skill Alli produced in the 43rd minute and it not only got Spurs away for Lucas Moura's goal - their second of the game and a show-stopper - it also killed their hosts, who look to be in freefall.

The 23-year-old had stretched to keep in a heavy Eric Dier pass and slipped over but, from the ground, he somehow produced a flick that kept the ball in and released Son Heung-min to make the assist.

His move would not have looked out of place in a football freestyler's clip on YouTube. Who says Mourinho teams have no room for off-the-cuff brilliance?

"Dele Alli is too good not to be in the national team, too good not to be one of the best players in the world. The best Dele has to be back," said Mourinho.

"I was really happy for an hour. We were playing well, doing things we spoke a lot about.

"And I think we are lucky that I have so many years of Premier League (experience) that I told the players at half-time, even if it is 3-0, minute 85 the game will be open.

"For the last 20 minutes, fatigue, people coming from the national team, all the emotions of losing their manager, there was clearly fatigue (when we conceded two).

EPL RESULTS/FIXTURES

"But I really liked very much our first 60 minutes. I enjoyed it. The boys are happy, and I really wanted them to be back to happiness."

The 56-year-old had stressed his work at Spurs in the aftermath of succeeding Mauricio Pochettino would be a process but this was an encouraging start, albeit against a feeble West Ham, who have now two points from seven games.

Son got things started with the first goal, Harry Kane hit the third and it added up to Spurs' first away victory in the league since January.

Mourinho had also made it clear he was not about to make radical changes, he was not "going to try to be Einstein" given this was only his fourth day in the job and the team he had inherited was stable.

Against this West Ham team, he did not have to overthink things.

There were two headline team news items in his long-favoured 4-2-3-1 system; one being the omission of Christian Eriksen, the other the return of Dier in midfield.

The central axis of Dier, Alli in the No. 10 role and Kane up front had been a staple of some of the best times under Pochettino.

The first half was a slow burner, with errors on both sides, but Spurs were the more progressive and they quickly identified the inside left channel as a potential source of productivity, where Son bristled with menace.

The opening two goals came up that flank. It was all too easy, with West Ham guilty of standing off.

Kane made it 3-0 shortly after the break with his 175th for the club, moving him third behind Jimmy Greaves (266) and Bobby Smith (208) in the all-time scorers' list.

Mourinho, however, will not be too happy with the way Spurs conceded their two late goals by a defence that has kept just one league clean sheet all season.

But, fresh from 11 months out of the game, he has seen something positive to build on for his new future.

