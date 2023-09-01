No change in Pep Guardiola’s absence as Man City seek to extend 100% record

LONDON – Manchester City are seeking to maintain their perfect start to the English Premier League season, the only team who have won all three games so far, when they host Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday.
The treble winners have been so dominant that even without their manager Pep Guardiola – who is in Barcelona following back surgery will miss his second game on the touchline – they have shown that they can fight back late in games when they beat Sheffield United 2-1 last weekend.
Assistant coach Juanma Lillo will once again take charge of the team and on Friday he said that there was no major change to how they prepare for their fixtures, while he constantly remains in contact with Guardiola.
“It’s the same as the previous game... (the only thing is) with Pep (around) there would be more energy,” he said.
“We’re in complete contact with Pep all the time, we share our responsibilities. We have our roles very well defined. He continues to intervene.
“I speak very regularly with him, not just footballing terms. He’s much, much better, things are taking place as they should do. We’re all delighted, really looking forward to him getting back.”
Guardiola will trust that his team are in good hands as they fancy their chances to beat Fulham, considering their impressive home form.
Their 1-0 win over Newcastle United two weeks ago was their 17th straight win at the Etihad in all competitions, which is a club record. Guardiola’s men have also scored 55 goals and conceded just seven during this run.
On another positive note, City have defeated Fulham in their previous 14 encounters in every tournament, so it is difficult to see the Cottagers coming up with an upset on Saturday.
City will not have the services of the injured Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones as they recover from hamstring and muscle injuries respectively, while Manuel Akanji should be fit for selection after sitting out the win over Sheffield because of illness.
New signing Jeremy Doku, who did not come off the bench against the Blades, could make his debut.
It also remains to be seen if Matheus Nunes, who signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £53 million (S$90.8 million) on transfer deadline day on Friday, will be involved.
“I still don’t know. I know he is a City player but I don’t know if he’s going to be available,” added Lillo.
For Fulham, Marco Silva’s side have bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Brentford with a 2-2 draw against Arsenal and a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win over Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup in midweek.
Their confidence will be high and they will hope to head into the international break with at least a draw against City, but history says otherwise.
Not since a 3-1 win in April 2009 have they beaten the Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester club, and they also lost 2-1 in both league fixtures last season.
“It will be tough against a team who have been commanding the last few seasons, the best team in the Premier League, and of course it will be a tough one for us,” said Silva.
“But we want to go and embrace the challenge. Our players, and we as a club, we like this type of challenge and we are going there to embrace it.
“We have to show the organisation that normally we do against this type of side, but at the same time we have to be ambitious as well, when we have the ball to try to punish them and to create dangerous moments.”
Calvin Bassey is available again after serving a one-match ban, while Willian could return after missing the last two games with a knock.