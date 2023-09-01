No change in Pep Guardiola’s absence as Man City seek to extend 100% record

LONDON – Manchester City are seeking to maintain their perfect start to the English Premier League season, the only team who have won all three games so far, when they host Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday.

The treble winners have been so dominant that even without their manager Pep Guardiola – who is in Barcelona following back surgery will miss his second game on the touchline – they have shown that they can fight back late in games when they beat Sheffield United 2-1 last weekend.

Assistant coach Juanma Lillo will once again take charge of the team and on Friday he said that there was no major change to how they prepare for their fixtures, while he constantly remains in contact with Guardiola.

“It’s the same as the previous game... (the only thing is) with Pep (around) there would be more energy,” he said.

“We’re in complete contact with Pep all the time, we share our responsibilities. We have our roles very well defined. He continues to intervene.

“I speak very regularly with him, not just footballing terms. He’s much, much better, things are taking place as they should do. We’re all delighted, really looking forward to him getting back.”

Guardiola will trust that his team are in good hands as they fancy their chances to beat Fulham, considering their impressive home form.

Their 1-0 win over Newcastle United two weeks ago was their 17th straight win at the Etihad in all competitions, which is a club record. Guardiola’s men have also scored 55 goals and conceded just seven during this run.

On another positive note, City have defeated Fulham in their previous 14 encounters in every tournament, so it is difficult to see the Cottagers coming up with an upset on Saturday.

City will not have the services of the injured Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones as they recover from hamstring and muscle injuries respectively, while Manuel Akanji should be fit for selection after sitting out the win over Sheffield because of illness.

New signing Jeremy Doku, who did not come off the bench against the Blades, could make his debut.

It also remains to be seen if Matheus Nunes, who signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £53 million (S$90.8 million) on transfer deadline day on Friday, will be involved.