No ballon D'or award this year

PARIS • Lionel Messi finished as La Liga's top scorer for a record seventh time on Sunday, netting twice as dethroned champions Barcelona ended their disappointing league campaign with a 5-0 win at Alaves.

The Argentina forward also became the first player to notch at least 20 assists and 20 goals in the Spanish top flight, overtaking former teammate Xavi (20) by one for the most number of goals laid on in a single season.

But neither his tally of 25 league strikes nor his other individual marks will form part of the judging criteria to determine the Ballon d'Or after organisers yesterday said that there will be no award this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The accolade, voted for by journalists around the world including Singapore, is widely considered to be football's greatest individual honour, ahead of the Best Fifa Men's Player prize.

Messi has won the Ballon d'Or a record six times, one more than Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

Only once in the past 12 years has the Barcelona skipper not featured in the top three and despite the Catalan giants' failure to win any domestic trophies this term, he still would have been a hot favourite to retain the award.

Ronaldo, who can still help his side win the Serie A and Champions League double this year, would have been a strong contender too.

Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski, who has 51 goals in all competitions and can still win the treble, will be disappointed not to win his first top-three nomination, as will several members of Liverpool's Premier League title-winning squad.

Not since 1956, when Englishman Stanley Matthews won the inaugural edition, has a winner not been named, something that the organiser, France Football magazine, blamed on the "extraordinary conditions" wrought by the Covid pandemic.

"There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met," said editor Pascal Ferre.

MAGNIFICENT SEVEN: MESSI'S PICHICHI AWARDS

2009-10: 34 goals (1 penalty) in 35 games 2011-12: 50 (10)/37 2012-13: 46 (4) /32 2016-17: 37 (6)/34 2017-18: 34 (2)/36 2018-19: 36 (4)/34 2019-20: 25 (5)/33

The outbreak saw all major football leagues shut down in March, with the German Bundesliga the first to resume behind closed doors in May, followed by La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League a month later.

However, France Football said it would be unfair to vote to determine who is the world's best player when some leagues, including the French Ligue 1 and the Dutch Eredivisie, cancelled their seasons early.

Ferre also suggested that it would not be right to judge players based on games played without spectators present.

"We believe such a singular year cannot... be treated as an ordinary year," he added, before referencing the closed-door conditions, the allowance of five substitutions and the reformatting of the Champions League to a knockout competition.

"Two months (January and February), out of the 11 generally required to form an opinion and decide who should lift the trophies, represent far too little to gauge and judge.

"Without forgetting the other games were played - or will be played - in unusual conditions."

The women's Ballon d'Or, which was first awarded in 2018, has also been cancelled, as has the Kepa Trophy, given to the best young player, along with the Yashin award for the world's best goalkeeper.

"This decision, which was taken of course with all the group stakeholders, does not delight us, but it seems to be the most responsible one," said Ferre.

"Protecting the credibility and legitimacy of such an award also means ensuring its flawlessness over time."

France Football added that it was looking forward to holding a ceremony next year, but that this year, it would instead organise a vote for the all-time greatest men's XI.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS