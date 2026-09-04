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No away fans at Old Firm matches for rest of the season, says SPFL

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Quarter Final - Rangers v Celtic - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 8, 2026 General view of police officers on the pitch after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

Sept 4 - Scottish champions Celtic and arch-rivals Rangers have agreed that no away supporters will attend matches between the two teams in Scottish Professional Football League competitions for the rest of the season, the SPFL said on Friday.

The temporary arrangement follows an independent Scottish FA review of events surrounding the Scottish Cup quarter-final between the sides at Ibrox stadium on March 8 and subsequent talks involving the SPFL, both clubs and Police Scotland.

The match was marred by a pitch invasion and clashes between rival supporters after Celtic won a penalty shootout following a goalless stalemate, with fireworks thrown while police officers and stewards formed a barrier between the two groups to regain order as players hurried off the field.

Rangers and Celtic had previously agreed to give visiting fans an allocation of 5% of available capacity at both grounds.

Rangers proposed a smaller allocation for the Scottish League Cup quarter-final on September 13 after assessing the circumstances and risks surrounding the fixture. Celtic rejected that proposal and asked the SPFL to make a determination.

Following further discussions, both clubs and the league agreed to exclude away supporters while they consider the review’s findings and recommendations and allow more time to plan future fixtures.

Safety and security remains the priority, the SPFL said, adding that the arrangement could be reviewed if circumstances changed materially during the season.

Dating back to 1888, the Old Firm derby is one of the oldest and most intense rivalries in world football and has historically been shaped by political and religious division. REUTERS