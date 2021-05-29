Nike split with Neymar over sex assault probe

NEW YORK • Nike stopped its partnership with Neymar after the Brazil football star would not cooperate in a probe of sexual assault allegations against him made by a company employee.

"Nike ended its relationship with the athlete because he refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee," the company said on Thursday.

"From the very beginning, we have treated the employee's allegations and her experience with great seriousness."

The Oregon-based sportswear giant cut ties with Neymar last August, and at the time gave no public explanation for the split.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the sexual assault investigation, said there had been eight years remaining on Nike's marketing contract with the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Nike said in its statement it had been "deeply disturbed" by sexual assault allegations made by the employee in 2018, two years after the alleged incident occurred.

She came forward at a company forum where current and former staff members were able to confidentially share their concerns, it said.

According to The Journal, she said Neymar had tried to force her to perform oral sex on him in his New York City hotel room.

In 2019, he was also accused of raping Najila Trindade in Paris but the case was dismissed.

Th 29-year-old Neymar claimed that the encounter was consensual.

The Brazilian model was later charged with perverting the course of justice.

Businesses across the US are rethinking their policies after the #MeToo movement put a spotlight on sexual harassment over the last few years.

A spokesman for Neymar said he denies the allegation and the split had occurred for commercial reasons.

He added: "Neymar Jr will vigorously defend himself against these baseless attacks in case any claim is presented, which did not happen so far."

Nike called its investigation into the claims "inconclusive".

"No single set of facts emerged that would enable us to speak substantively on the matter," its said in the statement.

"It would be inappropriate for Nike to make an accusatory statement without being able to provide supporting facts."

BLOOMBERG