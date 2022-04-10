Nightlife scene buzzing ahead of big clash

Manchester City and Liverpool are not the only ones eagerly anticipating tonight's titanic clash, which could have a big bearing on the English Premier League title race.

Their fans in Singapore, as well as local food and beverage businesses like cafes and pubs, are also buzzing with excitement, especially after Covid-19 curbs were eased on March 29.

Besides group sizes for social gatherings doubling to 10, restrictions on live music and entertainment, which includes live screening of football matches, have been lifted, while the ban on sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm has ended.

On April 2, about 70 people gathered at The BAR Station @ Tanjong Katong to watch Liverpool beat Watford 2-0. Owner Jasmine Ong, who had to give up ownership of her Jalan Besar outlet last December to cut costs, was encouraged by the turnout, which also saw sales increase by 80 per cent, compared to that before measures were eased.

She said: "I was very happy to see normalcy and know that we can hold screenings and operate past 10.30pm again.

"As a business, we need to learn how to cope with changes to social distancing and group sizes over a short time and we are more than willing to make the necessary adjustments to cater to sports fans again."

Her premises have just received approval to extend the operating hours beyond midnight to telecast the top-of-the-table contest, which kicks off at 11.30pm today, and Ong noted around 10 groups have already made enquiries.

Cafe Football at Woodleigh Park is another venue which will screen the big game and its director Simon Tan expects the maximum-allowed capacity of 120 to be filled.

Noting that business picked up by 30 to 40 per cent following the resumption of live screenings, he added: "We have suffered because we used to be full during weekend EPL matches.

"It's great to have such a big game that will give people the awareness that sports bars and restaurants are open for screenings again."

But after two years of dealing with uncertainty caused by the pandemic, not all establishments are in full swing yet.

Brewerkz at the Singapore Indoor Stadium no longer has an entertainment licence or EPL subscription while Bar Bar Black Sheep (Robertson Quay) manager Suzzane Wong said she is "trying to get our service provider to set it up in time for the weekend" for the EPL and Formula One.

The Jolly Roger in Hillview, meanwhile, recently extended its hours till midnight and will have to end the telecast of the City-Liverpool game then. Others like Boomarang, previously a popular sports bar at Robertson Quay, has faced a labour crunch and will close at 10.30pm.

Despite limited options, die-hard supporters are undeterred.

Tony Teo, 39, will join fellow Singapore Reds LFC Supporters Club members at The BAR Station @ Tanjong Katong.

He said: "For two years or so, a lot of us have not met each other. We have been reduced to chatting over WhatsApp. When the easing of measures was announced, the first thing I thought of was, 'Does this mean I can watch football in bars again?'

"It's just a very different feeling. There is cheering, singing and a very lively feel watching it outside with fellow supporters...

"The last time Liverpool won the league, we weren't able to celebrate it properly but I can assure you that if we do it this year, and the restrictions continue to ease, there will be a big party."

Their counterparts from the Manchester City FC Singapore Supporters club may not be out in full force though.

Civil servant Haizam Shah, 38, said the pub they used to frequent at Robertson Quay shut down due to the pandemic while other venues they have approached have cancelled their EPL broadcast subscription.

He added: "As the game is happening late on a Sunday night, not many places will show the match. For last year's Champions League final (which was played early on a Sunday morning here), we conducted a live streaming to watch online along with the other supporters, but we have no such plans yet for this weekend."