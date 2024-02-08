Nigeria edge South Africa on penalties to reach Cup of Nations final

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Semi Final - Nigeria v South Africa - Stade de la Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast - February 7, 2024 Nigeria's Ola Aina shoots at goal REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Semi Final - Nigeria v South Africa - Stade de la Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast - February 7, 2024 South Africa's Ronwen Williams in action with Nigeria's Ademola Lookman REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Semi Final - Nigeria v South Africa - Stade de la Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast - February 7, 2024 Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho scores a penalty to win the penalty shootout REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast - Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties in the shootout to guide his side to a 4-2 victory over South Africa following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday and earn a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Nigeria had lost five of their previous six semi-finals at the continental finals but survived some nervous moments to book a place in Sunday's decider against either hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet later on Wednesday.

William Troost-Ekong put Nigeria into the lead from the penalty spot midway through the second half, before South Africa earned a spot-kick of their own in the final minute of the 90 and it was converted by Teboho Mokoena.

South Africa lost defender Grant Kekana to a red card in extra time as Nigeria put them under constant pressure, and then lost their nerve too in the shootout as Nwabali saved from Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top