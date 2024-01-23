Nigeria edge Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to seal last-16 place

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group A - Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 22, 2024 Nigeria players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group A - Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 22, 2024 Guinea-Bissau players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Stringer
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

ABIDJAN - Nigeria booked their passage into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after a first-half own goal from Guinea-Bissau's Opa Sangante handed them a 1-0 victory on Monday, which was enough to earn them second place in Group A.

Moses Simon sent in a low cross from the left looking for Victor Osimhen but as Sangante attempted to clear ahead of the striker he could only steer the ball into the roof of his own net after 36 minutes.

Nigeria finish on seven points from three games, behind surprise package Equatorial Guinea on goal difference.

Hosts Ivory Coast face an anxious wait to see if they will advance as one of the best third-place finishers with three points and a minus three goal difference.

Nigeria dominated the game but poor finishing meant it was a tense encounter to the end, with Osimhen missing several chances to secure the three points earlier in the contest and both teams having late goals correctly ruled out for offside. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top