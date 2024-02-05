Nice and Brest share spoils in goalless draw

BREST, France - Ligue 1 chasers Nice and Brest played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday, losing further ground in their pursuit of leaders Paris St Germain.

Second-placed Nice have 39 points and are eight adrift of PSG, with third-placed Brest a further three behind after PSG won 2-1 at Strasbourg on Friday.

Both teams had their chances in the first half, with the game momentarily halted around the half-hour mark due to fireworks being set off just outside the stadium.

While the second half also presented opportunities for both sides, neither team seemed to have the momentum needed to secure a deciding goal. REUTERS

