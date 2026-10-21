Ngumoha comes of age on breathless Anfield night

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LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 20 - Rio Ngumoha had already been billed as one of Liverpool's brightest young talents, but on a breathless Champions League night at Anfield on Tuesday the 18-year-old delivered the kind of performance that suggested his time had arrived.

With Liverpool trailing by two goals against Villarreal and in desperate need of inspiration, Ngumoha provided it, creating two goals as his side roared back for a dramatic 4-3 victory.

"Individually I think I enjoyed myself tonight," Ngumoha said. "As I get older now, affecting games is really important. And today, to get two assists and help the team get the three points, there's nothing more I can ask for."

Ngumoha is the youngest Liverpool player to register an assist in the Champions League.

"It's the biggest club in the world, and for me to get that record is something special," he said. "So yeah, I'll take it. I'll take it all day."

Looking perfectly at home on one of the game's biggest stages, his first intervention saw him show his composure. With Liverpool having pulled one back through Alexis Mac Allister, Ngumoha produced a delightful dinked pass for Ronald Araujo to haul the hosts level on the brink of halftime.

If that offered a glimpse of his talent, what followed after the break felt like a coming-of-age moment.

Ngumoha took on Sergi Cardona, skipped past the defender and laid the ball on a plate for Mac Allister to tap Liverpool into the lead for the first time.

Supporters at Anfield had spent the opening half-hour watching a Liverpool side stumble from one mistake to another. Suddenly, they were watching an 18-year-old take charge.

"On the ball, this kid has so much quality," former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge said on the Amazon Prime broadcast. "It is stuff you can't teach. What he does with the ball at his feet, it is God-given ability."

Florian Wirtz added a fourth, his first club goal of the season, and although Tani Oluwaseyi's late strike ensured a nervous finish, Liverpool survived to make it three wins from three in Europe.

Ngumoha had already made history at Liverpool, becoming the club’s youngest Premier League scorer at Anfield in April, aged 17. He was already the team's youngest scorer thanks to his goal at Newcastle in August 2025 when he was 16.

For all the twists in a chaotic seven-goal contest, however, the enduring image was of Ngumoha, and when the final whistle blew supporters celebrated while Duran Duran's "Rio" blasted over the stadium speakers. REUTERS