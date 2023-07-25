NFL player Jordan Addison drove at 252kmh due to ‘dog emergency’

MINNESOTA – Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison said he was speeding at 225kmh last week because of an emergency involving his dog.

A court filing cited by multiple reports noted that Addison told the Minnesota State Patrol “his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed.”

Addison was driving his Lamborghini Urus on Interstate 94 going eastbound in Saint Paul when a trooper pulled him over on Thursday at 3 am local time, according to the police. Addison was not arrested at the time, but he has been cited for misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving.

On Friday, Addison released a public apology, saying he “made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behaviour. I am truly sorry.”

Addison, 21, was selected by the Vikings with the 23rd overall pick of the 2023 National Football League (NFL) Draft out of Southern California. He is expected to compete with K.J. Osborn for the No. 2 wide receiver slot behind star Justin Jefferson.

Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season with the Trojans. He transferred from Pitt ahead of the 2022 campaign. REUTERS