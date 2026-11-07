Neymar’s father appointed Santos CEO

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SAO PAULO - Brazilian club Santos said on Nov 6 it had appointed Neymar’s father and agent, Neymar Sr, as its chief executive.

Neymar’s father has played a key role in his son’s career and founded the agency NR Sports, which holds the rights to the Santos player’s name and image.

According to reports in Brazilian media, Neymar Sr’s contract runs until December and he will stay on in the role if Santos president Marcelo Teixeira is re-elected in December.

Santos are ninth in the Brazilian Serie A standings with 47 points from 34 matches.

“We have been working daily to find solutions and alternatives to improve Santos’ situation and strengthen our management,” Teixeira said in a statement.

“The arrival of Neymar Sr as the new CEO represents one more step in this process. I am confident that, with his experience and knowledge, we will be able to move forward even further and, together, build an ever-stronger club.”

Former Barcelona and Paris St Germain player Neymar - Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 130 appearances - returned to his childhood club Santos in 2025.

Neymar was part of the Brazil squad at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

However, the 34-year-old said in late July that he no longer wanted to play for the national team, weeks after suggesting his international career had ended following their last-16 defeat by Norway. REUTERS