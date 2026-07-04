Neymar unhappy with World Cup role but ‘respectful’, says Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti

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Neymar has made just one substitute appearance at his fourth World Cup, playing the final 14 minutes of Brazil’s 3-0 win over Scotland in the group stage.

BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey - Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar is unhappy he has had such a limited role at the World Cup but has handled the situation professionally and remains a positive influence within the squad.

The country’s all-time leading goalscorer has made just one substitute appearance at his fourth World Cup, playing the final 14 minutes of Brazil’s 3-0 win over Scotland in the group stage.

Neymar, 34, is again likely to be on the bench for their July 5 last-16 match against Norway at MetLife Stadium.

“He’s not satisfied, but he’s behaving very well. He’s training very well. Neymar is very respectful, kind, and loved by his teammates,” Ancelotti told Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo in an interview published on July 3.

“He’s an important figure in the team because he has quality and he’s a very humble person. I’m very happy with him. And, obviously, he wants to play, like he always has.”

Neymar arrived at the tournament with a right calf injury.

Ancelotti insisted that Neymar is now capable of playing a full match, easing doubts over the fitness of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star.

“The important thing is that he can play. No one knows how long he will play. He has the experience to manage his minutes in the game and the tempo. When I see that the team needs him, I’ll put him on (the pitch),” said the Italian.

Brazil have never beaten Norway, drawing two and losing two of their four previous meetings. They have also not defeated a European side in a World Cup knockout match since winning the tournament in 2002.

“It’s always difficult, but we are confident we will play a good game,” Ancelotti said.

“They are a very well-organised team defensively and their coach is doing a very good job in that area.

“We are prepared for anything that can happen. We may concede a goal, but we are prepared to react.” AFP