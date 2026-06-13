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Brazil's forward Neymar looking on from the bench ahead of the international friendly between Brazil and Panama in Rio de Janeiro on May 31.

NEW JERSEY – Brazil will be without the legendary Neymar for their first World Cup group stage match due to a calf injury, Brazilian coach Carlo Ancelotti said on June 12.

“He is working hard to be fit again as quickly as possible,” Ancelotti said. “We hope he can return to full training next week.”

Brazil will have a tall task in their opening match against 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco. The match will be the only one during the group stage that pits two teams currently in the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings as Brazil stand sixth and Morocco eighth.

Neymar last played on May 17 in a Brazilian league match for his club Santos as he missed all of Brazil’s World Cup tune-ups because of the injury. The Brazilian federation recently said the 34-year-old was making progress.

If Neymar were to make an appearance, he would become the ninth Brazilian to appear in four World Cup competitions – joining an eight-man group that features Pele and Ronaldo. Neymar has tallied eight goals and four assists across 13 World Cup matches while helping Brazil earn one fourth-place finish and two quarter-final appearances.

This also marks the third World Cup where Neymar has missed at least one game due to an injury.

“He inspires me,” said Brazilian teammate Vinicius Junior. “I wish him a speedy recovery and I am looking forward to him finally being back on the pitch.”

On June 13, Brazil will be looking to win their eighth game in nine tries against African opponents in the World Cup. The lone loss came in 2022 against Cameroon. REUTERS