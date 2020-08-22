Neymar is central to PSG's hopes of European honour

LISBON • Paris Saint-Germain's fortunes in the Champions League have been inextricably linked to those of Neymar, even before they bought the Brazil forward in 2017.

If he maintains his recent form in tomorrow's final, it may make the difference against a formidable Bayern Munich side.

At 28, Neymar is desperate to get his hands on another Champions League winner's medal, five years after he won the competition with Barcelona.

It would be good timing for Netflix too, with the streaming service working on a documentary series about his season in Paris, according to reports in Brazil.

For PSG and their Qatari owners, it also would validate their decision to pay a world-record €222 million (S$359 million) to take him from Barca.

His first two seasons in France were overshadowed by injury and constant reports that he was unsettled.

Last summer, there were strong rumours he would be heading back to the Nou Camp, but that move failed to materialise and he is now central to all PSG are doing.

He is happy, too, especially alongside Kylian Mbappe, the world's second-most expensive player at €185 million.

The France forward said of Neymar: "We are more or less the same age and we have a laugh together off the pitch. We hit it off straight away. We respect each other, we have a lot of fun.

"We are also less focused on ourselves now and more worried about the other guys around us, because we understand that we need everyone else to be able to win.

"We can't do it with just the two of us."

Neymar scored in both legs against Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 and cried afterwards.

He was excellent against Atalanta in the quarter-finals and magnificent against RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, even if he did not score in either game.

PSG, who are seeking an unprecedented quadruple after sweeping all three domestic trophies, believe the Brazilian - who has scored 70 times altogether in 84 matches for them - is saving his next goal for the final.

"I hope the good lord will help him score on Sunday and us to win," said his compatriot Thiago Silva.

