Neymar hopes for Argentina in final

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil forward Neymar is hoping that Argentina will be their opponents in Saturday's Copa America final, and has no doubts the hosts will again come out on top against their fierce rivals if La Albiceleste make it.

The Selecao beat Peru 1-0 in Monday's semi-final in Rio de Janeiro thanks to a goal from Lucas Paqueta to book their spot in the showpiece final at the Maracana.

The other semi-final between Argentina and Colombia takes place this morning (Singapore time), and Neymar is eager for a reunion with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Angel di Maria.

"I want Argentina, I am cheering them on," the 29-year-old said with a smile.

"I have friends there and in the final Brazil will win."

The last time the two sides met in a Copa America final was in 2007, when Brazil won 3-0 in Venezuela, and a title match between the rivals would be a treat for the neutrals.

It would not only pit the tournament's only unbeaten teams against each other, but would also be a showdown between two of the best No. 10s in the game, Neymar and Messi.

Both players have had an exceptional tournament so far, with Neymar recording two goals and three assists, while Messi has four goals and four assists.

Neymar missed Brazil's Copa triumph on home soil two years ago but inspired them to the 2013 Confederations Cup as well as Olympic gold in Rio in 2016.

Brazil, who are now unbeaten in their past 13 outings, are the reigning South American champions and have home advantage at a tournament that was supposed to be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia, before unrest and the pandemic put paid to those plans.

They will be favourites to lift their second Copa trophy on home soil in three years and while Tite's men have had a gruelling schedule, playing eight matches - including two World Cup qualifiers - in the past month, midfielder Casemiro can see the finishing line.

"We know that as footballers we are privileged but I haven't seen my family in around 35 days," he said.

"We are now playing with our hearts and we're going to give our all to get one more win."

Messi, meanwhile, has won everything with Barcelona but nothing with Argentina, who are aiming to win a first major title since the 1993 Copa.

REUTERS, XINHUA