Straitstimes.com header logo

Neymar handed two-game suspension for covering mouth during argument

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Mirassol - Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil - August 23, 2026 Santos' Neymar applauds to fans after the match REUTERS/Thiago Bernardes

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Mirassol - Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil - August 23, 2026 Santos' Neymar applauds to fans after the match REUTERS/Thiago Bernardes

Oct 28 - Santos captain Neymar has been handed a two-match suspension for covering his mouth while arguing with an opponent during Saturday's 1-1 Brazilian Serie A draw with Bahia, Brazil's Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was sent off following an altercation with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, and the sports tribunal found him guilty of violating the Vinicius Jr. rule that forbids players from covering their mouths during on-field confrontations.

The STJD said the referee's report also noted that Neymar, after being sent off, ran towards the visitors' bench to confront his opponent and had to be restrained by teammates.

The suspension means Neymar will miss Santos' next three matches. He is already banned for Wednesday's league game against Palmeiras after accumulating three yellow cards and will serve two additional matches for the protocol violation.

Neymar and Santos can appeal the ruling regarding the violation.

The latest suspension comes three months after Neymar became the first player in Brazil's top flight to be temporarily removed from the field under a new rule being tested in the league to curb time-wasting by goalkeepers.

The former Brazil captain is not expected to return to action until late November. REUTERS

See more on

Neymar

Brazil

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.