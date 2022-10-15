Neymar faces jail term in fraud trial

BARCELONA - Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

The complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term for the 30-year-old.

Along with Neymar, the defendants in the trial, which is led by Spanish prosecutors and begins in Barcelona on Monday, are his parents, the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

The case stems from a complaint by DIS, which owned 40 per cent of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. DIS argues that it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the true value of the deal was understated.

Neymar, a key member of the Brazil team for the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar, has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain's High Court in 2017, which paved the way for the trial.

Law firm Baker McKenzie, which will be defending Neymar and his family in the trial, told Reuters its attorneys will argue that the Spanish courts "lack jurisdiction to prosecute the Neymar family" since the transfer involved Brazilian nationals in Brazil.

Spanish prosecutors want a two-year prison term for Neymar and a €10 million (S$13.9 million) fine, plus a five-year jail term for Rosell and €8.4 million fine for Barca.

DIS is also requesting jail terms for Rosell and Bartomeu, and a total fine of €149 million for the duo.

Rosell had previously denied any wrongdoing and his representatives did not respond to a request for comment. Barca and lawyers representing Bartomeu, Santos and Rodrigues also did not comment.

DIS acquired 40 per cent of Neymar's rights when he was 17 in exchange for €2 million and the firm has argued the player's sale to Barca in 2013 was well below his real market value.

Barca said at the time of his move that the transfer figure was €57.1 million, of which €40 million was paid to Neymar's family. DIS received a 40 per cent share of the remaining €17.1 million that was paid to Santos.

"Neymar's rights have not been sold to the highest bidder. There were clubs that offered up to €60 million," DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser said on Thursday.

Neymar's lawyers argue that competition rules relate to products and services and do not apply to the transfer market.

"The rules of free competition do not operate since the transfer from one club to another depends on the free will of the player," a Baker McKenzie spokesman said.

"The player is not a service or a commodity. He is a person of his own free will."

The firm added Santos granted Neymar a written authorisation to negotiate with other clubs in 2011.

The Paris Saint-Germain star will have to appear in person on Monday for the first day of the trial but it is unclear if he will be asked to stay for the whole hearing that could go on for two weeks.

Neymar, his parents, Rosell and Bartomeu will start their testimony on Friday.

REUTERS