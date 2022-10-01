Next six weeks before Qatar very important: Klopp

LONDON - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has always been vocal about fixture congestions and the welfare of players, but he is also hoping to make the best of the next six weeks before the Qatar World Cup.

The Reds, who have won just two of their six English Premier League games and are eighth on the table with nine points, are seeking a return to winning ways in the league when they host fourth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, who are on 13 points, on Saturday.

Klopp wants the points sooner rather than later as things could become more unpredictable after the World Cup.

"I don't know how the World Cup will affect the Premier League," he admitted on Friday.

"The boys come back and play a week later. Usually you relax two to three weeks then go again.

"If you are in the final, you have two days. It's a really long season. I don't think it's a good idea, but that's how it is. For us, the next six weeks are very important.

"We didn't have the start we wanted. For explainable and unexplainable reasons. So here we go, (we need to) collect points back."

The German also confirmed that the injured Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones remain out.

Liverpool struggled against city rivals Everton in a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park in their last Premier League match, although they did manage to win their last game - a 2-1 victory over Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League.

Klopp will be hoping to beat Brighton to get his team's season back on track but he will also be wary of his opponents after a 2-2 home draw last season.

The Seagulls have a new manager in Roberto de Zerbi after Graham Potter left for Chelsea.

Under the impressive Potter, Brighton won three of their last four league games, culminating in a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester City.

Italian de Zerbi, who is known for his attacking style at one of his former clubs Sassuolo in Serie A, has a huge task on his hands if he is to keep Brighton in the top four.

But he is unlikely to go all-out attack on his managerial debut at a difficult place like Anfield.

"Brighton did extremely well before and now they have a really exciting new manager," said Klopp.

"They have a really brave coach. He's really influential, his football idea suits Brighton.

"We don't know what to expect other than a really good team."

Brighton defender Adam Webster believes that de Zerbi will not need to overhaul the squad as they are already considerably good.

"Normally when a new head coach comes in, it's because a team is struggling and then there's pressure to come in and (change things to) get results," he said.

"But we're in a very good place, we've got very good cohesion in the group so it's just about how he can take that forward for us."

The injured Jakub Moder is out for the clash, as is former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

AFP

LIVERPOOL V BRIGHTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 9.55pm