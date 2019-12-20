Next Derby will be different

LONDON • Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer masterminded Manchester United's Premier League win at neighbours City earlier this month, but he believes they will have to produce something different if they are to get the better of them again in the League Cup semi-finals.

The Red Devils relied on their superb counter-attacking display to win 2-1 on Dec 7, which left City's league title defence in tatters.

The Norwegian, however, expects Pep Guardiola's side to be a different proposition when they meet in the Cup next month.

United powered past fourth-tier Colchester United 3-0 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, while holders City stayed on course to lift the trophy for a third straight season after overcoming third-tier Oxford United 3-1.

"You won't beat City twice in a row or three times with the same tactics, so we'll have to do something better than we did last time because I'm sure Pep will have his team fired up," Solskjaer said.

"We've looked at that game and we're very pleased with the result. But there are things we need to do so much better, we've got to stamp our authority more. We have to aim for that.

"They can out-football you. So we need to get our game heads on and be ready for them again, but we've shown them as well we can cause them problems."

United had to be patient before seeing off Colchester, who had beaten Tottenham and Crystal Palace to make the last eight.

Marcus Rashford was guilty of missing a host of chances in a goalless first half.

However, the England international made amends six minutes into the second period with a calm finish to register a career-best 14th goal of the season.

He was also the creator of his team's other two goals as Ryan Jackson turned a cross into his own net before Anthony Martial stretched to convert at the back post.

United will host the first leg of the semi-final on Jan 7 with the return match at the Etihad on Jan 28.

2016 The last time Manchester City were defeated in the League Cup, losing to neighbours Manchester United 1-0 in the fourth round.

Guardiola's only defeat in the competition came against United three years ago, a 1-0 loss in the fourth round at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard's side were poor against Oxford and needed Raheem Sterling's second-half double at the Kassam Stadium to see off the home team.

City, who took the lead through right-back Joao Cancelo's first goal for the club in the 22nd minute, allowed a team who are eighth in League One to take 18 shots - 16 coming in the second half.

According to statistics supplier Opta, that was the most shots City have faced in a single match under Guardiola in his 3 1/2 years in charge.

Oxford went toe-to-toe with their illustrious visitors all night and levelled through Matt Taylor a minute into the second half.

"It was a tight game with the wind making things difficult but we did well," said Guardiola, who was accompanied by assistant Mikel Arteta despite speculation suggesting he is set to be announced as Arsenal's new manager.

"We suffered a lot in the second half. At 2-1 they play long balls with throw-ins, corners and we struggled but it's okay."

Premier League action resumes this weekend with City hosting second-place Leicester tomorrow, hoping to reduce their four-point gap. The Foxes have 39 points, 10 behind leaders Liverpool.

United travel to Watford on Sunday seeking a win after their 1-1 draw with Everton last week.

REUTERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE