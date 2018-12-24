Next 72 Hours

Liverpool players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, on Dec 21, 2018.
Liverpool players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, on Dec 21, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

No live events.

TOMORROW

No live events.

WEDNESDAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Fulham v Wolves (8.30pm), Liverpool v Newcastle (11pm), Brighton v Arsenal (Thursday, 1.15am), Watford v Chelsea (Thursday, 3.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Man United v Huddersfield (Ch103 & Ch228), Tottenham v Bournemouth (Ch104 & Ch229), Leicester v Man City (Ch105 & Ch230), Palace v Cardiff (Ch106 & Ch231) Burnley v Everton (Ch107 & Ch232) - 10.50pm.

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 24, 2018, with the headline 'Next 72 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content