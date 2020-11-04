TODAY
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Tampines v Young Lions (Singtel Ch111 & StarHub Ch202), Lion City v Hougang (Ch113 & Ch201), Tanjong Pagar v Geylang (Ch112 & Ch204) - 7.35pm.
Uefa Champions League Group H: Basaksehir v Man United (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Gp F: Zenit v Lazio (Ch111 & Ch215) - Thursday, 1.50am. Gp E: Chelsea v Rennes (Ch110 & Ch214), Gp G: Barcelona v Kiev (Ch111), Ferencvaros v Juventus (Ch112), Gp H: Leipzig v PSG (Ch113 & Ch216) - tomorrow, 3.55am
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League Group J: Ludogorets v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Gp F: Sociedad v Alkmaar (Singtel TV Ch111 & Ch215), Gp D: Benfica v Rangers (Ch216) - Friday, 1.50am. Gp B: Arsenal v Molde (Ch110 & Ch214), Gp G: Leicester v Braga (Ch111), Gp H: Milan v Lille (Ch215), Gp L: Hoffenheim v Liberec (Ch216) - Friday, 3.55am.
