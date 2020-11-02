TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Fulham v West Brom (tomorrow, 1.30am), Leeds v Leicester (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish La Liga Villarreal v Valladolid (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Lokomotiv v Atletico (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Shakhtar v Monchengladbach (Ch111) - Wednesday, 1.50am.
Atalanta v Liverpool (Ch110 & Ch214), Man City v Olympiakos (Ch111), Real v Inter (Ch112), Salzburg v Bayern (Ch113) - Wednesday, 3.55am.
For updates go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.