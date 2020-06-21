Next 48 Hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Newcastle v Sheffield United (9pm), Aston Villa v Chelsea (11.15pm), Everton v Liverpool (tomorrow, 2am) – Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Italian Serie A Atalanta v Sassuolo (tomorrow, 1.20am), Inter v Sampdoria (tomorrow, 3.35am) – Ch115 & Ch209.

Spanish La Liga Celta v Alaves (7.55pm), Valencia v Osasuna (tomorrow, 1.25am), Sociedad v Real (tomorrow, 3.55am) – Ch109 & Ch213.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Volkov (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man City v Burnley (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Tuesday, 3am).

Italian Serie A Fiorentina v Brescia (Ch114 & Ch208), Lecce v Milan (Ch115 & Ch209) – Tuesday, 1.20am. Bologna v Juventus (Ch115 & Ch209, Tuesday, 3.35am).

Spanish La Liga Villarreal v Sevilla (Tuesday, 1.25am), Leganes v Granada (Tuesday, 3.55am) – Ch109 & Ch213.

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 21, 2020, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
