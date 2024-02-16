Newcastle's Wilson to have surgery for "strange" muscle injury, says Howe

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is having surgery following a chest muscle injury suffered during Saturday's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest, but manager Eddie Howe is hopeful for his return before the end of the season.

The England international has dealt with multiple injuries this season, with hamstring and calf issues keeping him out for over two months since September.

"It was a strange injury, he got in a tussle with the centre-back at the end of the last match. It was a muscle, his pectoral muscle," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"We had it scanned we hoped initially he could continue. When he went to see a specialist, it was apparent he will need surgery. I think he's having it as we speak.

"It is no doubt a big blow for him. It's been a stop start season for him. We hope he’s back before the end of the season," he added.

Wilson has scored seven goals in his 16 league appearances for Newcastle this season.

Howe responded to British media reports about Dan Ashworth, Newcastle's sporting director since 2022, being approached for a move to Manchester United saying he wanted a "quick resolution" to the situation.

"It's been in the news a lot and usually that means something is going to happen. But we've had no contact," he said.

"It's a difficult one, you need longevity in that role to see the fruits of your labour. It's a long term position. The people that have done it best in the Premier League have always had a period of stability.

"Dan's had a short time here. But let's see what happens," Howe added.

Newcastle, seventh in the standings, have 36 points from 24 matches. They host 13th-placed Bournemouth on Saturday. REUTERS