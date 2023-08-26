Newcastle seek first win over Liverpool since 2015

LONDON – Newcastle United engineered their first Premier League top-four finish in two decades last season, but on Sunday they will be looking to halt another drought when Liverpool visit St. James’ Park.
The Reds may have finished beneath the Magpies last campaign, but they maintained their head-to-head superiority by sweeping the season series to continue their dominance over their opponents.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in their last 13 (nine wins) games against Newcastle, whose last win over Liverpool came in December 2015 by a 2-0 score.
Last season, Fabio Carvalho’s strike deep in stoppage time decided a 2-1 Liverpool home win. Newcastle then found themselves down two goals and one man by the 22nd minute of the return fixture in February, which ended 2-0.
“The one at Anfield was a difficult night and the home game was painful in a different way,” recalled Magpies manager Eddie Howe on Friday.
“They’re very, very good at what they’ve been historically good at for four or five years, but they are building a new team with slightly different characteristics in midfield. We know this is another really good test for us.”
Newcastle have already split a pair of fixtures against top-half finishers from last season, opening the campaign with a 5-1 win over Aston Villa before suffering a 1-0 defeat at champions Manchester City last weekend.
Liverpool, who have four points, are looking to play themselves back into the Champions League and maybe even a title challenge after last season’s disappointing fifth-place finish.
After an opening weekend draw at Chelsea, last weekend’s 3-1 home win over Bournemouth despite going down to 10 men shortly after half-time was a good start.
Luis Diaz scored his second goal of the campaign, and Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota also scored in the victory.
And while new signing Alexander Mac Allister was sent off for what was deemed violent conduct in the moment, the Reds will have the defensive midfielder available on Sunday after their appeal of the decision was successful.
“Massive, massive,” said Klopp.
“I was not sure after the game. But when I saw the pictures back, I was pretty sure that it’s not a red card.”
The Liverpool boss also dismissed suggestions on Friday that Salah could become the latest star name to depart European football for Saudi Arabia.
According to reports, Al-Ittihad are trying to lure the Egyptian to the Gulf state with a huge salary offer that would rival the deals that enticed Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the Gulf kingdom.
The forward signed a three-year contract extension at Anfield just over 12 months ago.
“Nothing to talk about from my point of view – Mo Salah is a Liverpool player,” added Klopp.
“He is an essential player, was and will be. There is nothing there. If there was, the answer would be no.”
Japan captain Wataru Endo could make his first start for the Reds at St. James’ Park after the defensive midfielder appeared as a substitute in the win over Bournemouth.
Klopp also confirmed that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit after leaving the field with a knock in that game, while midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones will be ready from Monday.
Centre-back Ibrahima Konate is struggling with a muscle injury, and he is a doubt.
On the challenge of facing Newcastle, Klopp said: “An away game at Newcastle and they are an incredibly strong team, super development under Howe, smart business. Two standouts are Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes, really good signings.
“They are in the Champions League very deservedly. They have a super intense style and massive atmosphere there, so this is a tough one.” REUTERS, AFP