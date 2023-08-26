Newcastle seek first win over Liverpool since 2015

LONDON – Newcastle United engineered their first Premier League top-four finish in two decades last season, but on Sunday they will be looking to halt another drought when Liverpool visit St. James’ Park.

The Reds may have finished beneath the Magpies last campaign, but they maintained their head-to-head superiority by sweeping the season series to continue their dominance over their opponents.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in their last 13 (nine wins) games against Newcastle, whose last win over Liverpool came in December 2015 by a 2-0 score.

Last season, Fabio Carvalho’s strike deep in stoppage time decided a 2-1 Liverpool home win. Newcastle then found themselves down two goals and one man by the 22nd minute of the return fixture in February, which ended 2-0.

“The one at Anfield was a difficult night and the home game was painful in a different way,” recalled Magpies manager Eddie Howe on Friday.

“They’re very, very good at what they’ve been historically good at for four or five years, but they are building a new team with slightly different characteristics in midfield. We know this is another really good test for us.”

Newcastle have already split a pair of fixtures against top-half finishers from last season, opening the campaign with a 5-1 win over Aston Villa before suffering a 1-0 defeat at champions Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool, who have four points, are looking to play themselves back into the Champions League and maybe even a title challenge after last season’s disappointing fifth-place finish.

After an opening weekend draw at Chelsea, last weekend’s 3-1 home win over Bournemouth despite going down to 10 men shortly after half-time was a good start.

Luis Diaz scored his second goal of the campaign, and Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota also scored in the victory.

And while new signing Alexander Mac Allister was sent off for what was deemed violent conduct in the moment, the Reds will have the defensive midfielder available on Sunday after their appeal of the decision was successful.

“Massive, massive,” said Klopp.

“I was not sure after the game. But when I saw the pictures back, I was pretty sure that it’s not a red card.”