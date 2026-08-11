Newcastle manager Jaissle relishing opportunity after player exodus chaos

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

NEWCASTLE, England, Aug 11 - Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle is refusing to dwell on the departure of key players that has left his club in turmoil ahead of the Premier League season, insisting on Tuesday that he sees opportunity in the situation.

Jaissle was recruited from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli after Eddie Howe left last month, with the German coach joining a club who had lost Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and captain Bruno Guimaraes in quick succession.

"It's a challenge, a big challenge, always when there's a transitional period. But it's not time to complain, it doesn't make sense to see the negative things," Jaissle told reporters.

"We want to see the chance in that situation and that's our approach from day one. We are here to do our best job. We want to support the players, the current squad.

"There will be adjustments to see in the coming days, weeks. But for now it's only focused on the daily work, the work we can influence. That's all that matters now."

The 38-year-old coach arrived in Newcastle having won two Austrian Bundesliga titles with Red Bull Salzburg before leading Al-Ahli to back-to-back AFC Champions League crowns.

He remained tight-lipped about new signings.

"Obviously, in that transition phase, the players who left the club were great players, great characters, experienced players. This is now a vacuum," he said.

"Either we adjust something in the squad, by signing these players, these profiles, or other players need to step up and fill these positions, these leadership roles. I'm quite optimistic, we can work in both scenarios."

Jaissle said he had a clear vision of how he wants his team to play.

"The phrase how Newcastle should play like is front-footed, intense, aggressive and of course also successful. In the end, it's all about what I can say and it's also why I'm sitting here," he said.

"The approach we have as a coaching team and the identity of Newcastle is famed for, it's so linked so close together - which is a perfect fit in my eyes and that's going to be exciting." REUTERS