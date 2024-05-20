Newcastle beat Brentford 4-2 to keep European hopes alive

LONDON - Bruno Guimaraes scored one and assisted two as Newcastle United won 4-2 at Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday to potentially return to European football next season, but only if Manchester City win next weekend's FA Cup Final.

The win secured the Magpies a seventh-placed finish, enough to qualify for the Europa Conference League -- unless Manchester United lift the FA Cup, in which case Newcastle's spot will go to sixth-placed Chelsea. Brentford finish the season in 16th.

Harvey Barnes headed home Guimaraes' cross in the 21st minute, before Alexander Isak set up Jacob Murphy and then smashed home a Guimaraes through ball in the space of three minutes for a 3-0 lead at the break.

Vitaly Janelt pulled one back shortly after the restart and Yoane Wissa gave Bees fans hope with 20 minutes to play, but Guimaraes ended the contest with a tap-in after 77 minutes. REUTERS