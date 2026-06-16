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New Zealand's Garbett ruled out of World Cup with injury

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Jun 2, 2026; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; New Zealand forward Matthew Garbett (7) passes against Haiti during the second half at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Jun 2, 2026; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; New Zealand forward Matthew Garbett (7) passes against Haiti during the second half at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

REUTERS

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June 16 - New Zealand midfielder Matt Garbett has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury in training ahead of his side's 2-2 draw with Iran in their Group G opener on Monday.

"The whole squad’s thoughts are with Matt at this time and we are gutted he won’t be able to play in the tournament," New Zealand Football said in a social media post.

Auckland FC forward Logan Rogerson has been called up as a replacement for Garbett, who plays for Peterborough United in England's third tier.

"Matty’s a good mate of mine and I am really gutted for him," Rogerson said in an Auckland statement. “It’s a weird feeling to be honest, slightly conflicted as I am also buzzing to get out there and meet up with the team.”

New Zealand's next match is against Egypt on June 21. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.