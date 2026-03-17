New Zealand still preparing to take on Iran at World Cup, says coach

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March 17 - New Zealand are continuing to prepare for a World Cup opener against Iran but will be ready to adjust if the Middle East nation does not take part, coach Darren Bazeley said.

Iran's first match is against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles. The Iranians are also grouped with Belgium and Egypt at the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Iran's sports minister said last week it was impossible for the team to participate after the U.S. launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran were welcome to participate but that he believed it was not appropriate that they be there "for their own life and safety".

"Right now we’re still continuing as though we’re playing Iran," Bazeley told New Zealand media.

"They’re the team that qualified and we got drawn against them. That's still the fixture and until we get told otherwise, we'll continue with that preparation.

"Obviously, if things change, then we'll deal with that, but that would be (people at) a higher level than myself involved in those discussions."

New Zealand Football boss Andrew Pragnell told local media they were taking security around their matches very seriously but had not heard any updates from FIFA about heightened threats.

Pragnell said he could not foresee Iran's World Cup matches being shifted out of the United States.

"I doubt that FIFA would change locations of fixtures. It's probably not something that they would look to do," he said.

Soccer's global governing body has not commented on the possibility of moving Iran's matches out of the United States. Iran are due to play two matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle. REUTERS