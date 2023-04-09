New signing Bernie Ibini promises to bring fight to Lion City Sailors’ title hunt

SINGAPORE – With a quarter of the season gone, the Lion City Sailors have a fight on their hands to wrest back the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title.

Currently third in the SPL, they trail leaders Tampines Rovers by four points and are three behind defending champions Albirex Niigata, having already lost to both sides.

They will be hoping that their transfer deadline-day signing – Australian striker Bernie Ibini – will help them turn the tide.

The 30-year-old, who was capped twice by the Socceroos, comes with top-level experience, having won the league in South Korea and Australia. He replaces Japanese forward Kodai Tanaka, whose season has ended after suffering a knee injury.

Ahead of a likely debut against Hougang United at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Monday, Ibini has promised to bring the fight, leadership and grit to the Sailors’ title charge.

After all, these are the traits that have defined his life and football career, having had to lead his family at the age of 20 after the sudden passing of his father, deal with racism in Australia and overcome injuries that curtailed his biggest move.

Thee years after turning pro with the Central Coast Mariners at 17, Ibini had to face tragedy when his father Ibi died of a heart attack.

Ibini, who was earning well in the Chinese Super League at Shanghai Dongya (now known as Shanghai Port), requested to return to the Mariners on loan so that he could be with his family.

He took it upon himself to help out his mum Juliana, brothers Joshua and Pharrell and his sister Princess – a forward with the Australian women’s national team – with financial support, household chores or just providing a listening ear or a shoulder to lean on.

Ibini, whose family moved from Nigeria to Australia in search of a better life when he was one, said: “I was just 20 when my dad passed on and obviously that did shape me and made me have to mature a lot faster.

“He is my inspiration and I still think of him. But I think (dealing with his death) has helped me in my career, especially in terms of like having setbacks and criticism and stuff like that because I’ve been through a lot worse.”

Two years later, Ibini encountered another setback.

He received his first big break in professional football with Belgian side Club Brugge in 2015, only to break his leg badly in his first training session and miss the entire season. He eventually left the club without making a single appearance.

But he bounced back, thanks to a positive mindset and support from family and friends. He said: “I never had any doubt that I’ll be able to come back from it and continue to play the sport. Perseverance is something you need to have as an athlete.”

Racist abuse is something else that Ibini has had to deal with, with monkey emojis and racial slurs on his social media posts and messages while he was playing in Australia.

But he takes it in his stride, saying: “In sport, you are always subject to criticism and for whatever reason, people may or may not like you for however they perceive you but, you can’t really do anything about that. All you got to do is just try your best on the pitch.”